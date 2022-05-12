Olay

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Serum Fragrance Free 30ml

$59.99 $35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

General Information Discover our latest night serum that combines our propietary blend of Niacinamide + Retinol complex. Renews and resurfaces skin as you sleep so you can wake up to plumper, younger looking skin. 24hr hydration. You'll see visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores. Olay Retinol24 Night Serum delivers a bounty of skin benefits with 24-hour hydration and virtually no irritation. This fragrance free and dye free formula absorbs quickly and goes deep into your skin's surface so you wake up to plumper, youthful looking skin*. Use with Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream at night and see the skin transformation in 28 days. Disclaimer: *with regular use Size: 30mL KEY FEATURES • Wake up to plumper, younger-looking skin with Olay Retinol24! • Renews and resurfaces skin as you sleep, with 24-hour hydration • Potent serum with bioavailable Retinoid powered by Olay's NiacinamideTM • Suitable for daily use, without the tradeoffs or drying the skin Ingredients WATER, DIMETHICONE, GLYCERIN, DIMETHICONE CROSSPOLYMER, POLYACRYLAMIDE, RETINYL PROPIONATE, TITANIUM DIOXIDE, C13-14 ISOPARAFFIN, LAURETH-4, POLYSORBATE 20, HYDROXYACETOPHENONE, DIMETHICONOL, LAURETH-7, PHENOXYETHANOL, DISODIUM EDTA, NIACINAMIDE, BENZYYL ALCOHOL, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, RETINOL, PALMITOYL PENTAPEPTIDE-4, CI77019.