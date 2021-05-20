Olay

Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer

RETINOL 24 TO THE MAX: This facial moisturizer penetrates the surface of your skin at night to transform your skin with Retinol 24's maximum concentration of hydrators FRAGRANCE-FREE CREAM: This Fragrance free, Rich and Creamy moisturizer absorbs quickly so you're not left with a greasy feeling (or pillow) MAXIMIZED INGREDIENTS: Our Retinol 24 formula now in Max, with 20% more Retinol 24 hydrating complex vs. Base Retinol24 GET YOUR BEAUTY SLEEP: Massage cream over your face and neck at night. Always use SPF in the daytime when using Retinol 24 HOUR TRANSFORMATION: Visibly smooths and brightens thanks to the Retinol 24 hydrating complex Max out your Retinol 24, This Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max moisturizer penetrates the surface of your skin at night to deliver skin transformation. We've packed this fragrance-free formula with retinol 24's maximum concentration of hydrators to leave you feeling hydrated and replenished. Our Retinol 24 formula is now in Max form With 20% more Retinol 24 Hydrating Complex, this formula visibly smooths wrinkles and evens tone. After cleansing, massage over your face and neck at night and wake to radiant skin. This formula contains no fragrance, phthalates, mineral oil, or synthetic dyes. Are you ready to maximize your skin care routine? Also included is a 1 week sample of our Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer. This fragrance-free whipped moisturizer absorbs instantly leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy. Vs. Base Retinol24