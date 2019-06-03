Olay

Olay Regenerist Micro-sculpting Cream Advanced Anti-aging 50ml

C$27.50

Style:Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream. Amazon.ca Regenerist is Olay's Advanced Anti-Aging Skin Care Collection. Micro-Sculpting Face Moisturizer Formula is designed with Advanced Anti-Aging ingredients for visible wrinkle results starting day 1. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Amino-Peptides and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), this Moisture-Binding Formula Instantly Plumps & Lifts Surface Cells. The luxurious-feeling moisturizer immediately leaves skin hydrated, softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles and firms the look of skin with plumping hydration. From the Manufacturer Leading dermatologists and Olay skin scientists have reformulated the #1 selling anti-aging moisturizer using Skin Energizing Technology. Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream features an advanced formula that penetrates deep into your skin's surface layers to fight the look of tired skin, revealing brighter, younger-looking skin.