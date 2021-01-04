Olay Regenerist

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Olay

Your skin deserves plumping moisture, so give it OLAY Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24. We're giving you transformative Collagen Peptide in this powerful and fragrance-free face moisturizer. This lightweight formula absorbs quickly, giving you 24 hours of hydration without a sticky, greasy or heavy feeling. It’s specifically formulated with tried-and-true ingredients, like Collagen Peptide and Vitamin B3+, to transform the look of your skin. And the longer you use this formula, the better your skin will look and feel. On day 1, your skin's texture will look smooth. With two weeks of use, your skin will look and feel visibly firmer and your fine lines and wrinkles will be less noticeable. To use, just smooth on morning and night for visibly firm skin. Stand up for ingredients you believe in and stand firm with your skin with OLAY Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24.