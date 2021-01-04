Olay Regenerist

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Eye Cream

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Olay

Your skin deserves plumping moisture with OLAY Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24. We're giving you transformative Collagen Peptide in one powerful, fragrance-free eye cream. This formula absorbs quickly, giving you 24 hours of hydration without a sticky, greasy feeling. It’s specifically formulated with tried-and-true ingredients, like Collagen Peptide and Vitamin B3+, to transform the look of your skin. And the longer you use this formula, the better your skin will look and feel. Immediately after use, puffiness under your eyes will be reduced and your eyes will look refreshed. On day 1, your eyes will look younger and the skin around them will appear brighter. With one week of use, you'll see a minimization in dark circles, fine lines, and crow's feet. You’ll also see an improvement in sagginess and elasticity around your eyes. Tap this cream around your eye area morning and night for vibrant and visibly nourished eyes. Stand up for ingredients you believe in and stand firm with your skin with OLAY Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24.