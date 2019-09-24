Olay

Olay Fresh Reset Pink Mineral Complex Clay Face Mask Stick, 1.7 Oz

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At CVS

Hit the reset button on stressed skin, without the mess! Our Clay Face Mask Sticks are a skin care staple formulated with premium Kaolin clay that micro-exfoliates to remove skin-dulling impurities. Our Fresh Reset mask with pink mineral complex micro-polishes away clogging surface cells, instantly resetting tired skin for the ultimate fresh look and feel. And since pink mineral complex is known for antioxidant properties, this Fresh Reset Clay Stick is perfect for a targeted refresh on areas that need some extra love or an allover skin reset. This easy-to-apply mask lets you precisely target certain areas on your face, so you can multi-mask for whatever your skin needs. Its convenient stick form lets you take masking anywhere and without the mess!ALL MASK, NO MESS: Finally, all the benefits of a clay face mask in an easy-to-apply stick.FRESH RESET: Transforms tired, stressed skin into a calm, fresh look.PINK MINERAL COMPLEX: Formulated with pink mineral complex & Kaolin clay to micro-polish away clogging surface cells, instantly resetting skin.PRECISE APPLICATION: Makes multi-masking and masking on-the-go easier than ever.NON-DRYING: Perfect for a targeted refresh or an allover skin reset without drying out skin.