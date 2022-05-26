Olaplex

Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

$50.00

A serum for your hair routine. You wouldn’t skimp on the hyaluronic acid or niacinamide for your skin, so why do the same for your locks? The No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum is Olaplex’s newest arrival and packs a punch for a myriad of reasons. Full of antioxidants, it’s lightweight with no stickiness, super nourishing and protecting for your hair. You can expect to see instant results as locks are left shiny, full of volume, detangled and frizz is eliminated, keeping your hair protected from the daily chaos of life. You can even use in between washes for extra protection, how good! What are the key ingredients / benefits of the OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum? Achieve instant shine and voluminous curls that hold Red Algae Extract - an excellent antioxidant Lightweight and non-sticky formula Smoothes and protects from pollution and daily stresses Detangles, de-frizzes and is anti-static Style memory and bounce back curls Heat protection up to 230 degrees Celcius Suited to all hair types and textures 100% Vegan and Cruelty-free Paraben and sulphate-free How do I use the OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum? Apply to damp, towel-dried hair. Work through the ends in an upward motion to roots. Style as you would with blow dryer.