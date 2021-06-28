Olaplex

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

A styling oil to protect, soften, smooth and repair all hair types. For softer, stronger hair, there’s the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil. Made with the same bond-restoring ingredients as the rest of the beloved Olaplex line, this lightweight hair oil is also a heat protectant. Suitable for use on damp or dry hair, it restores and smoothes as it aids with styling. If your hair is damaged, coarse, prone to frizz and thick, you’ll want to know about this. Potent, concentrated and versatile. Why will I love the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil? Highly concentrated styling oil Repairs and restores hair Smoothes frizz and flyaways Gives hair a lightweight, shiny finish Protects against heat up to 230°C For all hair types and textures Colour safe Contains bond-restoring Olaplex molecule Strengthens weakened and damaged bonds within the hair Alcohol free Vegan and cruelty free 30ml