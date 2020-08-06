Olaplex

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Conditioner by OLAPLEX. The best part of 'hair-wash day'. Suitable for all hair types . Highly-moisturizing and reparative formula. Aims to leave hair easier to manage, shinier and healthier . Protects and repairs damaged hair, split ends and frizz. Color-safe . Apply generously to hair from scalp to tip. Leave on for three minutes, then rinse. . Suitable for daily use. Product is non-returnable for hygiene reasons.