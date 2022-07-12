Olaplex

No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

$30.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

Description A highly-moisturizing, reparative conditioner that protects and repairs damaged hair, split ends, and frizz by re-linking broken bonds. Free from DEA , Aldehydes and Formaldehyde. Formulated for daily/ every wash use. Benefits Repairs hair and maintains bonds within the hair, adds shine, strengthens Suggested Use After using No.4 Shampoo, apply a generous amount from scalp to tip. Leave on for three minutes, then rinse. Find a Professional Not sure what product is right for you? Find a beauty professional near you