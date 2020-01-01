Olaplex

Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector

£24.00

Have you noticed your hair become dry, brittle and elastic since you began bleaching, perming or heat-styling? Let us introduce you to OLAPLEX. Starring a patented active ingredient that works on a molecular level, OLAPLEX formulas seek out broken bonds in the hair (which are caused by chemical, thermal and mechanical damage) and repair them, restoring compromised hair to former glory. Previously only available in salons, the OLAPLEX No 3 Hair Perfector is your first step towards stronger, softer, healthier hair – and hair colour chameleon Kim Kardashian swears by it. Used as a pre-shampoo treatment (and left on for as long as possible) this genie in a bottle will change your hair forever.