Olaplex

Olaplex, No 3 Hair Perfector, 100 Ml

£24.50 £20.16

Olaplex is a deep and permanent hair repair. It helps prevent hair breakage and damage to be halted by the addition of a chemical. It is ideal for use on bleached hair, pre and after bleaching. You know how much hair is damaged discolorations or changes in color, good with Olaplex such damage claims to be minimized to the maximum. NOTE: The product may come with or without QR code ( Packaging may vary ) and Item has a PAO : 24 months.