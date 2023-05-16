Olaplex

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA concentrated treatment that strengthens the hair from within, reducing breakage and improving its look and feel.Key benefits:- Addresses damaged and compromised hair- Strengthens and protects hair structure- Restores healthy appearance and textureIf you want to know more No. 3 Hair Perfector is not a conditioner, its an at-home treatment that contains the same active ingredient found in all professional Olaplex products. Created by two of the top PhD's in chemistry and materials science, Olaplex products feature first-of-their-kind, patented, bond-building technology, which relinks the broken disulfide bonds caused by chemical, thermal, and mechanical damage to the hair. This formula is made to work with every hair type, providing real, structural repair that works from within. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- Phthalates