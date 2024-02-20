Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
JOURNEE Collection
Okenna Mary Jane Pump
$100.00
$64.99
Buy Now
Review It
At DSW
Need a few alternatives?
LifeStride
Afton Women's Slingback Pumps
BUY
$79.99
Kohl's
JOURNEE Collection
Okenna Mary Jane Pump
BUY
$64.99
$100.00
DSW
Franco Sarto
Racer Pump
BUY
$129.99
DSW
Sézane
Paula Babies Denim Blue Varnish
BUY
£160.00
Sézane
More from JOURNEE Collection
JOURNEE Collection
Daria Extra Wide Calf Boot
BUY
$79.99
$110.00
DSW
JOURNEE Collection
Theia Flat
BUY
$49.99
$75.00
DSW
JOURNEE Collection
Covva Bootie
BUY
$79.99
$130.00
DSW
JOURNEE Collection
Nysha Rhinestone Flats
BUY
$62.99
$89.99
Kohl's
More from Heels
Martine Rose x Clarks
Martine Rose Loafer 2
BUY
$180.00
Clarks
LifeStride
Afton Women's Slingback Pumps
BUY
$79.99
Kohl's
J.Crew
Millie Ankle-strap Heels
BUY
$200.99
$248.00
J.Crew
JOURNEE Collection
Okenna Mary Jane Pump
BUY
$64.99
$100.00
DSW
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted