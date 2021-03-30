Okatsune

Okatsune Snips No. 304

£12.00

At Wood and Meadow

We all need a good pair of snips, ones that can live in pockets without doing any harm, and wander round the garden with us for those unplanned moments. Handy to have a couple of pairs really.... These ones from Okatsune are absolutely brilliant for flowers, fruit and veg. They'll even handle light woody growth, but aren't as tough as secateurs, obviously. Pointy ends are great for getting right in for careful snipping, red and white handles show up when you (almost inevitably) leave them lying around somewhere.