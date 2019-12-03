Oiselle

Oiselle Rundies

$70.00 $42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oiselle

From the minds and behinds of O, it's day of the week underwear for runners. Track, tempo, fartlek, rest... we got your week of workouts, and your rest day, too. Believe it or not, Rundies put Oiselle on the map, back when we were baby birds. So to celebrate our runder unders, we've updated them with new colors and graphics. As always, they're workouts you can wear (and wash) all year long! (For technical, wicking undies, our Randies are also quite cheeky). - set of seven underwear - each with a running-inspired print - 100% cotton - machine washable - rundies are not pre-shrunk - made in usa Due to the delicate nature of this item, all sales are final.