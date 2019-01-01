evo

Oil Sprayer - 18 Oz.

$20.00

An ergonomically designed oil sprayer that can be used with most cooking oils for a healthier alternative to aerosol cooking sprays. Materials: 100% recyclable plastic Care: Hand wash in warm, soapy water and rinse bottle thoroughly. Bottle & sprayer are not dishwasher safe.’ Easy-to-hold neck Reusable—buy pure oils in bulk and refill repeatedly Dispenses choice of oils for cooking or dressing foods Includes three reusable and washable label bands to clearly identify what's inside Prepare healthy meals with controlled portions of vegetable, olive, canola, peanut or sesame oil, even balsamic vinegar—no propellants or chemicals Great for cooking, baking, sautéing, grilling and more Use to spray your favorite oils instead of using aerosol sprayers. Unlike most aerosols, Evo sprays pure oil, without additives or propellants Any job where aerosol cooking sprays or butter substitutes are used, an Evo can be utilized, even special applications such as making a waffle or pressing a panini Sprayer is 100% recyclable; BPA-, latex-, and DEHP-free Includes a twist-on filling funnel for easy refilling Made in China Capacity: 18 oz. Dimensions: 5.75" x 2.5" x 9" Weight: 0.19 lb.