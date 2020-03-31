Newsight

Oil Paint By Number, 16′ X 20′ Color Cat

$14.99

1: PAINTWORKS FOR: paint by number kits for beginner who want to learn oil painting. 2: EASY PAINGING:easy to-follow instructions, everyone can be artist. DIY a piece of oil painting for home decoration. 3: DIY OIL PAINTING - This number painting kit is not finished, need to paint by yourself, make you feel like a painter 4: YOU CAN GET - Painting by numbers kit include 1 pc pre-printed textured art canvas (without framed), 1 set acrylic paints, 1 set brushes(include 3pcs). 5: Product Feature: paint by number kit on canvas, Frameless 40 x 50cm (16 x 20inch), Happy Framelss Painting This DIY Oil Painting provide great painting process for unisex kids and adults, even if the beginners. IT SHOULD BE PAINTED BY YOURSELF. * A good choice for you to INTERACT with your child . * Nurturing your spirituality and RELEASE your stress . Package Include: *1 pcs pre-printed textured art canvas (without framed) *1 set acrylic paints *1 set brushes(include 3pcs) *Accessories: paper packaging + hook + number drawing + renderings The Canvas: *Import professional oil canvas, good density, easy to color. The Paint: *Healthy digital pigments, high color reproduction, bright colors. *Paint can be directly colored, no need to add water. *Paint coverage is strong, the painting process if the error, you can cover the correct color. *The paint is easy to dry, when you don't use, cover the lid, If the paint is too dry, add 1-2 drops of water to stir evenly, remember don't too much. *The paint box corresponds to the number on the canvas, and the unmarked pigments correspond to the shaded parts of the canvas. The Brushes: *Easy to clean, good water absorption. *Wash the brush cleanly when you change to another color or stop paint. *For the large part, you can use the larger brush to paint, and for the small part, you can use the smaller brush to paint. Note: *Paint by color numbers, finish one by one. *Wash the brush when you finish every day or change colors. *Follow the top to bottom, from left to right paint th