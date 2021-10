ella+mila

Oil Me Up – Lavender

$10.50

This product contains a blend of natural oils which work together to soften and moisturize cuticles. The main ingredient in this product is Safflower Seed Oil. Weak, thin, splitting or peeling nails will benefit from the use of this product which is free from Toluene, DBP, Formaldehyde, camphor, xylene, TPHP and formaldehyde resin.