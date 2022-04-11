Laura Mercier

Oil Free Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 20

$48.00 $40.80

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A beloved tinted moisturizer wrapped up in new packaging and available in a wide range of shades. What it does: This tinted moisturizer provides demi-matte, sheer coverage that instantly gives skin a soft-focus effect while covering pores and helping to blur fine lines. Its oil-free texture never leaves skin greasy or unbalanced, and it stays color-true throughout the day while making skin appear healthier with every application. Lightweight and ultra-sensorial, the easy-to-apply formula provides the benefits of makeup, skin care and SPF in one easy step. How to use: Place a small amount on the back of your hand and apply to clean skin using your fingertips. Laura Mercier recommends starting at the outer portion of your face and working inward toward your nose. Avoid excess application around the contours of your face, and repeat application until you reach your desired coverage. 1.7 oz. Sulfate-free; oil-free; fragrance-free; talc-free Made in the USA Item #6277032 Ingredients Active Ingredients: Octinoxate 5.5%, Octisalate 3% Inactive Ingredients: Water, Disiloxane, Peg-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Methicone, Ppg-15 Stearyl Ether, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Boron Nitride, Jojoba Esters, Squalane, Magnesium Stearate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Disodium Edta, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lauryl Pca, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben. May Contain: Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891). Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging Free Shipping & Returns See more Have Questions? Chat with us or call 1.800.723.2889