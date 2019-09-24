Perricone MD

Oil-free Skin Perfecting Serum

$59.00 $29.00

What It Is As the best wrinkle serum, Pre:Empt Oil-Free Skin Perfecting Serum is formulated with the highest concentration of naturally-derived antioxidants for maximum results. This serum for oily skin, as well as combination skin, minimizes the appearance of visible pores, uneven texture and tone. Vitamin C Ester gives the appearance of collagen-rich skin by visibly smoothing, brightening and minimizing discoloration. Turmeric extract helps visibly rejuvenate skin while olive leaf extract visibly soothes and smooths. For optimal results, massage onto face and neck after cleansing. What It Does Contains the highest concentration of Dr. Perricone’s patent-pending Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex™ for maximum antioxidant benefits. Helps protect against the natural oxidative stress caused by premature aging and primes the complexion for skincare and makeup application. Oil-free and lightweight with a silky feel. What To Expect Due to the science and compounds used in our products, the feel and scent may vary. Texture Serum Consistency Lightweight Scent Natural & Aromatic Consumer Results 88% agreed fine lines appeared less noticeable. 88% noticed skin appeared tighter . 90% noticed skin appeared firmer. 88% agreed skin complexion looked brighter