Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Belei

Oil-free Micellar Facial Cleansing Wipes (pack Of 2)

$9.00
At Amazon
These oil-free soft towelettes gently remove impurities that can dull the complexion, leaving​ skin feeling clean, hydrated and refreshed. Formulated with micelles to trap​ and lift away dirt, oil, and makeup.
Featured in 2 stories
Every Belei Product, Reviewed By Our Editors
by Karina Hoshikawa
7 Editor-Approved Face Cleaning Wipes To Buy Now
by Thatiana Diaz