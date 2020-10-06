Belei

Oil-free Micellar Facial Cleansing Wipes, 25 Count (pack Of 2)

$9.00 $7.20

Buy Now Review It

These soft, oil free towelettes gently remove impurities that can dull the complexion, leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed. Formulated with micelles to trap and lift away dirt, oil and makeup, swipe over your whole face to cleanse. For long-wear or waterproof eye makeup, gently press and hold a wipe on closed lids for a few moments before swiping away makeup to avoid rubbing on delicate eye area skin.