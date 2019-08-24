Gently clean your skin with the Almay Oil-Free Makeup Eraser Sticks. These soft cotton tip swabs allow you to reach smudges around your eyes or elsewhere on your face without the need to reapply makeup. They make makeup application fast and easy even if you don\'t get it right the first time. These sticks are ideal for anyone with allergies or sensitive skin because they are oil-free and nourish your skin without leaving a greasy residue for healthy-looking, natural beauty. Fix lipstick, mascara or eye shadow smears with these Almay makeup remover sticks.