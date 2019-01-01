Clean & Clear

Oil-free Makeup Dissolving Facial Cleansing Wipes

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

CLEAN & CLEAR Makeup Dissolving Facial Cleansing Wipes instantly dissolve dirt, oil, and makeup, including waterproof mascara, to leave behind skin that feels clean and refreshed without any oily residue. They conveniently cleanse your skin in one easy step without any need to rinse. These makeup remover wipes are large enough to use on the entire face and feature a gentle formula that is safe around the sensitive eye area. These disposable face wipes are oil-free and allergy-tested, and are suitable for all skin types, including normal, oily and combination skin. CLEAN & CLEAR Makeup Dissolving Facial Cleansing Wipes have been ophthalmologist-tested and are safe for contact lens wearers.