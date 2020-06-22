Belei

Oil-free Blemish Control Facial Cleansing Wipes (pack Of 2)

$10.00 $7.50

Buy Now Review It

Details: Two packs of 25 pre-moistened, oil-free facial wipes with 2% salicylic acid acne treatment What it Does: Velvety towelettes swipe away dirt, oil and helps clear whiteheads and blackheads Application: Open resealable label to access wipe; reseal label tightly to retain moisture. Thoroughly wipe face with cleansing cloth to deep clean and refresh skin. After use, dispose of wipe in a trash receptacle. Do not flush Recommended for acne-prone and oily skin types Good to Know: Avoid delicate eye area Dermatologist tested. Formula not tested on animals Formulated without parabens, fragrances, sulfates, phthalates Swipe away dirt and oil, and help keep skin clear of acne blemishes, whiteheads and blackheads, with these clarifying wipes. 2% salicylic acid treats acne pimples while you cleanse.