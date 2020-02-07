Coconu

Oil Based Personal Lubricant

$24.99

At Coconu

We’re obsessed with making Coconu something you’ll love, something you’ll reach for every time because it makes sex even better. Our oil-based formula creates stimulating, deeply satisfying sexual experiences for you and your partner. It will awaken your senses while the organic ingredients provide real, natural health benefits. Coconu chooses to give back by donating 10% of all purchases of our organic coconut lubricants to OCRA (Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance) to help in the fight against cancer.