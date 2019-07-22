Murad

Oil And Pore Control Mattifier Spf 45 Pa ++++

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Murad

Oil-free, lightweight SPF moisturizer instantly minimizes the appearance of pores by 54%* and delivers 10 hours of oil, shine and pore control. Oil-trapping microspheres mattify, smooth and blur imperfections. Avocado and African yellow wood bark extracts visibly reduce pore size and excess oil over time as hydrators prevent dryness. After 2 weeks: 96% say their skin feels less oily 92% say their skin looks less shiny 88% say their skin looks perfected 80% agree their pores are less visible