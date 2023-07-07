Flash Furniture

Oia Commercial Grade Folding Patio Table

$197.00 $94.00

Buy Now Review It

Metal, Steel Imported When you want your outdoor living space to be more than just where the grill sits, this exquisite table will make your patio or deck come alive. This designer table shows you have exceptional taste that never goes out of style. Rain flower designer top Light gray powder coated frame finish, holds up to 150 lb. weight capacity Contemporary patio table for commercial and residential use PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS: Overall Size: 30"W x 30"D x 28"H; No Assembly Required Brighten up your patio space with this beautiful silver folding patio table. The rain flower printed top is very appealing. This table will enhance your bistro, cafe, restaurant, hotel or home patio space. With the convenience of a folding table you can use it as a temporary placement or fold away for storage or cleaning the space. Quickly unfold the table by pulling the center brace. The table was designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather.