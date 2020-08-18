OhMiBod

Ohmibod Lovelife Rev Finger Vibrator

The World's Easiest Easy-Grip Vibrator Puts You In Control! Just Loop It Over Your Fingers...And Blast Off To Big Oh's! >>>>>>> as seen in cosmopolitan.com ! <<<<<<< Your Finger Vibrator purchase is protected by Adam & Eve's Special Guarantee. What's small, easy to use, and delivers big on satisfaction? The latest finger vibe from OhMiBod, that's what. The result of 18 months of research & development, the Lovelife Rev is the easiest vibrator to play with, just loop it over a finger or two and put a powerful purr to all the right places! Finger vibrator designed with accessibility in mind 5 different pulsation modes Ergonomic design supports easy grip, targeted clitoral pleasure A handy 2.4 inches long, 2.5 inches wide Crafted from body-safe, hypoallergenic silicone, ABS Single large heart shaped control button, power light tells you it's on Up to 30 minutes play per charge, USB cord included Arrives in its own sturdy & discreet storage box Satin travel pouch & large print instruction booklet included Waterproof, use with water based lubes Don’t let your pleasure idle –– rev up the sensation and put your love life into high gear! The Lovelife Rev Finger Vibrator is perfect for foreplay –– or add it to the Main Event. This easy-grip finger massager delivers purring vibrations for your pleasure. Choose from 5 different pulsation modes. You can even take your Lovelife Rev Finger Vibrator into the shower or tub for the best "me time" ever. The Lovelife Rev is designed with accessibility in mind, featuring an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, a single large button, a power light to let you know it's on, and a manual with large typeface for easy & quick readability so you can start playing ASAP. Give the gift of erotic self-pleasure with her own OhMiBod Lovelife Rev Finger Vibrator! Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.