OhMiBod

Ohmibod Esca 2 Couples Vibrator

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Wear This G-Spot Vibe –– Remote Control From 26 Feet…Or The World! The Game Changer For Couples Play! Protected by Adam & Eve’s Special Guarantee. Experience the endless capabilities of this wildly erotic sex toy –– solo or with your most trusted lover! Feel what interactive sex play can be like, from across the room, or several continents away. Versatile G-Spot friendly, wearable, interactive, intensely intimate vibrator Powerful motor delivers 4 modes of pulsation, Bluetooth app provides 6 preset patterns Designed for comfort: 7.3" long, 2.5" insertable, 1.3" wide Integrated LED display for each mode gives visual feedback Use manual mode, or Bluetooth remote control works up to 26 feet away Use the OhMiBod Remote App for over-the-internet control from anywhere Can be controlled from Apple Watch Made from body-safe silicone and durable ABS USB rechargeable, 1.5 hours charge time for up to up to 3 hours play Storage bag included Use with water based lubes Bluetooth®-enabled for app-controlled play, you can engage with your lover from across the room or across the world. The OhMiBod Remote App Download the OhMiBod Remote App for free and pair it to Esca –– and start to play games from anywhere with an internet connection. Picture your lover controlling this vibrator from several time zones away as you lay there wondering what’s going to happen next! The OhMiBod Remote App is available for iOS 10.0+ and Android 5.0+, on the App Store and GooglePlay. Connect to your partner when you are close or when you are worlds apart In-app chat and photo sharing with the vibe’s controls at your fingertips Create custom vibrations on the fly, even save and name your favorites Take advantage of OhMiBod's unique Club Vibe® mode and Esca will vibrate to the sound around you Log your “O” on the Oh!Dometer and let your partner know too just how satisfied you are Block and unblock connections See your vibe’s battery life right in your dashboard Turn the vibe off right from your phone Wait –– It’s Awesome Even Without The App, Without