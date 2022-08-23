Sun At Six

Ohm Coffee Table

$1295.00 $1100.75

Buy Now Review It

At Design Within Reach

Details The Ohm Coffee Table can stand alone or be used in a grouping. Crafted from solid white oak, it features an organic cut top complemented by wide cylindrical legs. Made in China. Handcrafted with traditional joinery. Available in two sizes and two finishes. Brand Sun at Six General Dimensions 14" H 32" W 17" D Product Weight 35 lbs Box Dimensions 17" H 35" W 20" D Assembly Comes fully assembled Warranty DWR honors a one (1) year warranty on all products. Brand-specific warranties may extend to longer periods.