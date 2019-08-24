A little trinket for your desk. It's so satisfying to squeeze this plush ball! Also works well as a pet toy.
Ohhio Braid is a cotton tube filled with hollowfiber. It's machine-washable, durable, and pet-friendly.
Ohhio Braid has received the Red Dot Award for exceptional design.
Care Instructions
Wash in cold water with like colors.
DELIVERY
We ship worldwide with DHL Express.
For extra volume Ohhio Braid products we offer vacuum package. Learn more in FAQ.
IMPORTANT NOTES
Please leave your phone number in the “Note to Seller” field at checkout. DHL will notify you about delivery.