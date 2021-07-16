Florence by Mills

Oh Whale! Lip Balm

£13.00 £10.40

A hydrating lip balm. Keep your lips happy and healthy with the Oh Whale! Lip Balm. Packed with skin-loving ingredients such as argan and avocado oils, this lip balm nourishes the lips with a non-sticky finish. Lip softening hero ingredient shea butter helps to lock the moisture in, keeping your lips soft for hours on end. The super cute packaging features a whale twist-up, making this the cutest lip balm in your collection.