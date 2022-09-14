Lovehoney

Oh! Satin Blindfold

$9.95

Buy Now Review It

SILKY SATIN-FEEL MATERIAL AND FAUX FUR-LINED BLINDFOLD: Handpicked by our experts to ensure your first bondage experience is a doddle. The silky blindfold lets you explore uncomplicated, non-intimidating sensory deprivation fun that'll test your boundaries, without throwing you in at the deep end. IDEAL FOR BONDAGE BEGINNERS AND EXPERTS ALIKE: Ideal for bondage beginners and aficionados alike, this super-soft and luxurious blindfold can also double-up as an eye-mask for the lighter sleepers out there. Silky satin and faux-fur make it as sensual as it is practical. 2 ELASTICATED BANDS FOR A SECURE AND COMFORTABLE FIT: Perfect for simple sensory deprivation, this blindfold’s elasticated straps give a snug fit to stop any cheeky peeking, and the fur lining means that it's still comfortable when worn for long periods of time. A MUST-HAVE FOR SENSORY DEPRIVATION SNUG FIT SO NO PEEKING!: Plunge yourself into darkness and let your lover take control, teasing your senses to heighten your excitement. Take it in turns to sink into submission and lose yourself in the enhanced sensation of every touch, caress and kiss. THIS VERSATILE MASK IS GREAT FOR FLIRTY GAMES AND MAKES A PERFECT EXTRA GIFT: Whether you want to tease or be teased, this luxurious black blindfold makes a versatile gift to yourself or your lover, and is perfect for special occasions or as a romantic gesture. *Discreet delivery guaranteed!