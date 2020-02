Bliss

Oh My Gommage! Gentle Polishing Cleanser

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Bliss Oh My Gommage! Gentle Polishing Cleanser is a milky cleansing stick that resurfaces and refines as soft plant-based fibers capture and roll away dead cells. Watch as the formula clings to the outermost dead skin cells while gently peeling and rolling them away!