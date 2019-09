Maison Labiche

Oh La La High Waisted Straight Jean

Channel the Summer of Love in these 70's inspired straight leg jeans from ALC faves Maison LaBiche! Using an Aged Stone washed denim, these jeans feature a faded bleached front line and pale gold branded embroideries on the front and back pockets. A high waisted fit that hugs in all the perfect places - keeping it straight right through to the ankle. There's nothing not to love!