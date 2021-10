Oh La La Cheri

Oh Là Là Chéri Plus Size Valentine Lace Babydoll Set

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

Sensual floral lace babydoll with matching G-string Shapes with unlined, vertical seamed wire-free cups Customize the fit with fully adjustable stretch straps 30" long from shoulders; taken from size 1X/2X Sheer mesh G-string with cotton panel included Stretch mesh and floral lace