Erica Moen

Oh Joy, Sex Toy: Volume One is 268 pages of comics by Erika Moen about sex, sex toy reviews, sexuality, sex education, safer sex practices, interviews with sex industry workers AND MORE. Volume One collects the first year's worth of content from the weekly comic Oh Joy Sex Toy. Combining helpful facts with terrible puns and the occasional Star Trek joke, Volume One is an indispensable resource for fans of sex, fans of comics, and nerds of all stripes. In addition to Erika’s work, Volume One also features the comics of nearly a dozen other cartoonists including Lucy Knisley, R. Stevens, and Amanda Lafrenais. Plus there’s a bunch of bonus stuff too, if you’ve already been keeping up-to-date with OJST’s weekly update online. Erika shares some brand new comics made exclusively for Volume one, as well as shares some behind-the-scenes information on OJST. If you hate funhappy depictions of sex and gut-punchingly bad jokes, DO NOT BUY THIS BOOK. You will 100% hate it.