Lovehoney

Oh! Cherry Orgasm Balm

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

The closest thing to climax on tap, this silky-smooth orgasm balm helps to heighten sensitivity on delicate areas like the clitoris and nipples to enhance both shared and solo sexy encounters. The cherry flavor begs you to lick the balm off your lover. Intensify your orgasms the easy way and make foreplay and sex even more delicious with this kissable orgasm balm. Infused with essential oils, the balm comes discreetly concealed in a travel-friendly, pin-up style tin.