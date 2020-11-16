OGX

Ogx Smoothing + Shea Sleek Smooth Style Spray, 6 Ounce

SMOOTH & PROTECT: Protect strands against extreme heat for amazingly smooth style. Our Shea Sleek Smooth Style Spray, infused with shea butter & marula oil, provides smooth perfection with or without heat. SLEEK & CHIC: This style spray helps speed up blow dry time & provide high heat thermal protection. Harness the power of shea butter & marula oil to keep strands looking & feeling healthy! BEAUTY PURE & SIMPLE: OGX products are inspired by nature. We don’t try to make hair look “perfect” because we’d rather make hair look fuller, smoother, curlier, or bouncier & smell irresistible. WHAT HAIR WANTS: Whether you need quenching moisture for curly hair, protection for color treated hair, blowout cream or matte pomade, OGX hair care products are designed to bring out your best. REAL QUALITY, REAL BEAUTY: Unattainable looks don't inspire us but originality does. OGX hair & skin care product collections are here to help you look your best! We’re beauty, pure & simple.