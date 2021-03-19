OGX

Ogx Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray – 6 Fl Oz

At a glance Cruelty Free Highlights With hydrolyzed silk & quinoa Protects up to 450°F Smoothes strands for big, beautiful blow outs. Spray on damp hair from roots to ends, blow dry/style as usual Decreases blow dry time while protecting strands from high heat Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Product Form: Spray Beauty Purpose: Heat Protection TCIN: 52520844 UPC: 022796640529 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-3318 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Are you looking to decrease blow dry time, while protecting strands from high heat? Our new OGX Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray will do the trick! Blended with hydrolyzed silk & quinoa, cut blow dry time and protect hair up to 450°F for big, beautiful blow outs. Spray on damp hair from roots to ends. Comb through, brush and blow dry. Style as usual. Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products. Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.