OGX

Ogx Marula Oil Hand And Body Lotions - 19.5floz

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Intoxicate your senses and hydrate your skin with our n OGX Hydrate + Marula Oil Lotion. A rare, exotic blend with marula oil pressed from the seed of the succulent marula fruit, this blend helps to hydrate and moisturize. Why wait?... Indulge with this fragrant body lotion and enrich your skin!