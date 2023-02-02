OGX

Ogx Anti-breakage + Keratin Oil Fortifying Anti-frizz Shampoo For Damaged Hair & Split Ends – 13 Fl Oz

$7.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Indulge, fortify & strengthen your tresses with OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo. This damage repair shampoo helps resist breakage caused by brushing and styling as it strengthens split ends. Designed to reduce fizz, the fortifying shampoo also helps increase elasticity so you can maintain longer, stronger locks with a luminescent shine. The nourishing damage-repair blend is fortified with smoothing and conditioning argan oil in addition to keratin proteins, which help fortify strands and are known to prevent breakage. Plus, the tropical orange, island pineapple and golden amber scent makes lathering up an all-around sensory experience that leaves locks with an irresistibly good smell. Paraben-free with sulfate-free surfactants, this keratin oil split-end shampoo represents beauty, pure and simple. For best results and to help smooth strands, use with Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Conditioner and other products in our fortifying Keratin Oil hair care collection.