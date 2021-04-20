BelnaCandleCompany

Og Kush Soy Candle, 8 Oz.

$12.00

**Cannabis lovers will delight in this authentic scented candle! 420 friendly Overview -Hand poured soy wax candle! -Phthalate Free Fragrance Oils -Vegan, Kosher, GMO Free soy wax -Earth friendly products! Cotton Wicks which are also lead & zinc free! -Made to order! -8 oz. mason jar candle -Candle container can be recycled and/or reused! -The estimated burn time on the 8 oz mason jar candles is 30+ hours. Why Soy Wax Candles? Soy wax is a sustainable and environmentally friendly option! We use a GMO free, paraffin free, additive free, vegan, and kosher wax for all our hand poured candles. Our soy candles are made from US grown soybeans, not only making them a safe and natural alternative to petroleum-based paraffin, but also renewable and biodegradable. By buying our soy wax candles, not only are you helping to support soybean farmers, but you’re also ensuring that your home décor additions burns clean and won’t detract from your air quality. Feel free to message with any questions or inquiries.