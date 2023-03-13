Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Glosslab
Og Everyday
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Glosslab
Need a few alternatives?
Chanel
Longwear Nail Colour In Ballerina
BUY
£25.00
Chanel
Chanel
Longwear Nail Colour In Harmonie
BUY
£25.00
Chanel
Chanel
Longwear Nail Colour In Dénudé
BUY
£25.00
Chanel
OPI
Opi Infinite Shine 2 Long-wear Lacquer, Funny Bunny, White Long-lasting Nail ...
BUY
$13.99
Amazon
More from Glosslab
Glosslab
Og Sheer Pink
BUY
$10.00
Glosslab
More from Nails
Chanel
Longwear Top Coat
BUY
£25.00
Chanel
Chanel
Longwear Nail Colour In Ballerina
BUY
£25.00
Chanel
Chanel
Longwear Nail Colour In Harmonie
BUY
£25.00
Chanel
Chanel
Longwear Nail Colour In Dénudé
BUY
£25.00
Chanel
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted