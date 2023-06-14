United States
Marni
Og Chore Jacket
$1074.00$644.00
At mytheresa
Marni and Carhartt have joined forces on a collection that blends workwear with groovy floral prints such as the OG Chore jacket. The workwear-inspired design boasts a two-tone clover print and is finished with a contrasting corduroy collar. Care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees Closure: buttoned front Material: 100% cotton Pockets: buttoned pocket, patch pockets Item number: P00691206