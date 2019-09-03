The ECCO Offroad Active Sandal is perfect for those extended casual outings spent exploring your town. A neoprene lining ensures a soft and comfortable fit, and a lightweight molded EVA footbed, with soft Microfiber and direct-injected polyurethane midsole foam, provides cushioning and stability. Built using RECEPTOR® technology, this sandal supports the 3 phases of each step which are heel strike, midstance, and push-off, and a durable rubber outsole offers outstanding grip on tricky terrain.
RECEPTOR® technology
Molded EVA footbed with microfiber cover
Direct-injected polyurethane midsole foam
Neoprene lining
3-point adjustability
Rubber outsole