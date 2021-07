Ecco

Offroad 2.0 Sandals

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ecco

All your need to measure your feet from heel to toe is a piece of paper, a pencil and a ruler. Place the paper on the floor up against a wall. Place the heel against the wall. Mark the longest part of your foot on the paper. Repeat procedure with the other foot. Measure the length of each mark and match it with the size chart. Let the longest foot decide the shoe size.