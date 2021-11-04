Aerie

Offline Main Squeeze Seamless High Waisted Waffle Legging

$54.95 $41.21

At American Eagle

This fabric can do anything, just like you. Main Squeeze Seamless that holds & lifts, plus a pretty ribbed texture you'll love. THE FABRIC: Our Main Squeeze Seamless. THE DEETS: Updated construction for our best fit yet. This waistband WILL. NOT. SLIDE. DOWN. MORE DEETS: Textured, ribbed deets. Waffle cuffs with snaps! THE MOVES: You decide. Coffee? Check. Dog walking? Check. Sweating? Check. Style: 0708-5297 | Color: 73 Materials & Care 93% Nylon, 7% Elastane Machine wash Imported